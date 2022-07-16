Great Bear Royalties (OTC:GBRBF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Great Bear Royalties (OTC:GBRBF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has C$6.65 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$7.25.
Great Bear Royalties Price Performance
Shares of Great Bear Royalties stock opened at 5.00 on Tuesday. Great Bear Royalties has a 12 month low of 2.59 and a 12 month high of 6.64.
About Great Bear Royalties
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for Great Bear Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Bear Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.