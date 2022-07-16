Great Bear Royalties (OTC:GBRBF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Great Bear Royalties (OTC:GBRBF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has C$6.65 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$7.25.

Great Bear Royalties Price Performance

Shares of Great Bear Royalties stock opened at 5.00 on Tuesday. Great Bear Royalties has a 12 month low of 2.59 and a 12 month high of 6.64.

Get Great Bear Royalties alerts:

About Great Bear Royalties

(Get Rating)

See Also

Great Bear Royalties Corp. operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company's principal asset is the Dixie project that consists of 494 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario, as well as a portfolio of equity investments in resource-focused public companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Bear Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Bear Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.