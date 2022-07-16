Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Short Interest Down 58.8% in June

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ETCG traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $5.97. 59,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,927. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.70. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $42.40.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.