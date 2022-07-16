Gratus Capital LLC Sells 1,056 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Gratus Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 2,365,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,923 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 147,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after acquiring an additional 52,129 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 122,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 45,660 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JMST opened at $50.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.68. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.13.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.