Gratus Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 37,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. SJA Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $39.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.71. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $55.46.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
