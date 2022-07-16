Gratus Capital LLC Has $411,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Gratus Capital LLC cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C2C Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.4% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 69.6% in the first quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 25,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 10,287 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.9% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.8% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 71,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,257 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $75.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $161.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.77. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

