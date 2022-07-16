Gratus Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in McKesson by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in McKesson by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in McKesson by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total transaction of $1,757,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.42, for a total transaction of $50,627.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total transaction of $1,757,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,504 shares of company stock valued at $27,274,259 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Up 1.1 %

MCK opened at $330.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $186.61 and a twelve month high of $339.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $321.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.37.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The business had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $343.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen upped their price target on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Argus lowered McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.69.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.