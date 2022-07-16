Governor DAO (GDAO) Market Capitalization Reaches $423,622.10

Governor DAO (GDAO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 16th. In the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. One Governor DAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000688 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Governor DAO has a total market cap of $423,622.10 and $18,117.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00052516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00022446 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Governor DAO Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,908,596 coins. Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Governor DAO Coin Trading

