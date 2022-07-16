Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $14.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 26,936 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 830,349 shares.The stock last traded at $10.47 and had previously closed at $9.51.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GOSS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Insider Activity at Gossamer Bio

In other news, insider Laura Carter acquired 6,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $49,994.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,481.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Laura Carter bought 6,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $49,994.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,481.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan Giraudo bought 13,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $99,995.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,337.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 159,499 shares of company stock worth $1,149,988 and have sold 11,848 shares worth $93,985. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gossamer Bio

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a current ratio of 8.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average is $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.85.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

