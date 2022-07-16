Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock Price Down 8%

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) dropped 8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.62 and last traded at $49.81. Approximately 10,451 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 245,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GSHD. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Activity at Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, insider Patrick Ryan Langston sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,504,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 7,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $358,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Ryan Langston sold 30,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Goosehead Insurance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at $94,106,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 169,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,106,000 after acquiring an additional 16,271 shares in the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Stories

