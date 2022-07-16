Goldsource Mines (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Trading Down 5.1%

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 7,690 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 7,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Goldsource Mines Trading Down 5.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $0.57.

About Goldsource Mines

Goldsource Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in exploration and development of resource properties in Canada and Guyana. It holds 100% interest in the Eagle Mountain gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,050 hectares located in central Guyana, South America. The company was formerly known as International Antam Resources Ltd.

