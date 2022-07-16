Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $282.38.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Globant from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Globant to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Globant from $339.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Globant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Globant during the 4th quarter worth $515,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Globant by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Globant during the 4th quarter worth $1,712,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Globant by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Globant by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,360,000 after purchasing an additional 9,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globant stock opened at $172.32 on Friday. Globant has a 12 month low of $159.56 and a 12 month high of $354.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 65.77 and a beta of 1.51.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Globant will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

