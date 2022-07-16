Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $60.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $40.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on GKOS. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Glaukos from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Glaukos from $58.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Glaukos in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Glaukos has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.00.

Glaukos Stock Up 2.7 %

Glaukos stock opened at $50.42 on Tuesday. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.93. The company has a current ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Trading of Glaukos

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Glaukos will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Glaukos by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 465,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,427,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Glaukos by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 17,468 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth about $935,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth about $1,866,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Glaukos by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,693 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

