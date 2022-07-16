Gladstone Land Co. (LAND) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on August 31st

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0456 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd.

Gladstone Land has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Gladstone Land has a dividend payout ratio of -250.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ LAND opened at $23.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.86, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.66. Gladstone Land has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $42.10.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Land currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAND. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 22.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 213.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 5.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 8.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. 52.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

