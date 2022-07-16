Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1254 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st.

Gladstone Commercial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Gladstone Commercial has a dividend payout ratio of -7,500.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.4%.

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 8.87 and a current ratio of 8.87. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $26.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.42 million, a P/E ratio of -631.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average of $21.29.

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.39). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $35.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Gladstone Commercial from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,412,000 after buying an additional 33,911 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,637,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,089,000 after purchasing an additional 15,689 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,207,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,601,000 after purchasing an additional 133,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,484,000 after purchasing an additional 60,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 643,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,180,000 after purchasing an additional 67,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

