Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $11,750,000. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 21.3% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock opened at $62.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $78.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.10.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 81.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

