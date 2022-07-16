Gibson Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners comprises about 0.1% of Gibson Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $71.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.81. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.86 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 36.76%. The company had revenue of $342.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.94%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Stephens reduced their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

