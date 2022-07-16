GET Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.28 Million (GET)

GET Protocol (GET) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. Over the last week, GET Protocol has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. One GET Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.34 or 0.00006453 BTC on popular exchanges. GET Protocol has a market capitalization of $15.28 million and approximately $5,124.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GET is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

