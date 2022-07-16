Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Short Interest Update

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 52.0% from the June 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Geely Automobile Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GELYY traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $42.61. 10,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.25. Geely Automobile has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $73.97.

Geely Automobile Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.4868 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

Geely Automobile Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

