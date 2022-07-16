GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Barclays

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GPS. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of GAP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of GAP from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of GAP to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GAP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.54.

GAP stock opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. GAP has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $31.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.44.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.31). GAP had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that GAP will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. GAP’s payout ratio is -285.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of GAP by 105.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 16,050 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the first quarter valued at about $915,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the first quarter valued at about $2,208,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GAP by 470.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after buying an additional 297,247 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of GAP by 208.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

(Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

