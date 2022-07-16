GAP (NYSE:GPS) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for GAP’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GAP from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of GAP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GAP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.54.

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.53. GAP has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $31.04.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. GAP had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that GAP will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -285.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPS. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 118.2% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 111.5% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GAP in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

