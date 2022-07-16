GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF) Short Interest Update

GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 67.4% from the June 15th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GameSquare Esports Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMSQF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.07. 143,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,051. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.12. GameSquare Esports has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.80.

GameSquare Esports Company Profile

GameSquare Esports Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming and esports company in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Teams, and Agency Services. The Teams segment provides sponsorships, prizes, and players to teams. The Agency Services segment represents esports players and influencers, including Twitch streamers, YouTubers, and gaming personalities, as well as other on-screen talent, such as commentators, analysts, event hosts, and production crew.

