Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Short Interest Up 78.4% in June

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 292,100 shares, a growth of 78.4% from the June 15th total of 163,700 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at $358,000. Yarra Square Partners LP bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at $840,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Gambling.com Group by 30.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 182,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 42,195 shares during the period. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GAMB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.14. The stock had a trading volume of 91,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 5.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.03. Gambling.com Group has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $16.97. The stock has a market cap of $241.40 million and a P/E ratio of 20.40.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Gambling.com Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in St.

