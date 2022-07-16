Galiano Gold’s (GAU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. They currently have a C$2.20 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GAU. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from C$0.70 to C$0.68 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Galiano Gold from a market perform rating to a sell rating and set a C$0.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on shares of Galiano Gold to C$1.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Galiano Gold Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of TSE GAU opened at C$0.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$112.47 million and a P/E ratio of -1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a current ratio of 27.15. Galiano Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.48 and a 52-week high of C$1.34.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold ( TSE:GAU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C$0.07. Analysts expect that Galiano Gold will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

