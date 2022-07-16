Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Short Interest Down 68.2% in June

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 68.2% from the June 15th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Galecto stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,479 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of Galecto worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLTO traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.76. The company had a trading volume of 17,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,572. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.19. Galecto has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $4.75.

Galecto ( NASDAQ:GLTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Galecto will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

