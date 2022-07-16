G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 409,700 shares, a drop of 50.1% from the June 15th total of 820,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in G Medical Innovations stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD – Get Rating) by 143.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,730 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in G Medical Innovations were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

G Medical Innovations Price Performance

NASDAQ GMVD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.93. The company had a trading volume of 786,542 shares. G Medical Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76.

G Medical Innovations Company Profile

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, an early commercial stage healthcare company, engages in the development of next generation mobile health and telemedicine solutions in the United States, China, and Israel. The company's products include Prizma, a plug-and-play medical device that measures vital signs with electronic medical records functionality and clinical grade reporting standards; and Extended Holter Patch System, a multi-channel patient-worn biosensor that captures electrocardiogram data continuously for up to 14 days.

