G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GIII. TheStreet downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Shares of GIII opened at $20.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $967.29 million, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.36. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $35.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.83.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $688.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,890,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 590.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,396,000 after buying an additional 1,002,261 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,858,000 after buying an additional 332,865 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $8,968,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 762.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 324,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,788,000 after buying an additional 287,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

