Fusion (FSN) Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Fusion (FSN) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 16th. One Fusion coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001076 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fusion has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Fusion has a total market cap of $16.18 million and $657,584.00 worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,806.00 or 0.99771354 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Fusion Coin Profile

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 70,354,039 coins and its circulating supply is 72,134,942 coins. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fusion

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

