FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT – Get Rating) fell 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.22 and last traded at $30.34. 121,245 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.36.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.77.

Institutional Trading of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

