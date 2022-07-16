Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) & SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Financial Comparison

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) and SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Freshworks and SentinelOne, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freshworks 0 3 3 0 2.50 SentinelOne 0 4 12 0 2.75

Freshworks currently has a consensus target price of $25.40, suggesting a potential upside of 107.35%. SentinelOne has a consensus target price of $38.71, suggesting a potential upside of 62.36%. Given Freshworks’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Freshworks is more favorable than SentinelOne.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

24.9% of Freshworks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.5% of SentinelOne shares are held by institutional investors. 29.1% of Freshworks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of SentinelOne shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Freshworks and SentinelOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freshworks N/A -167.95% -18.72% SentinelOne -121.43% -17.75% -14.76%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Freshworks and SentinelOne’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freshworks $371.02 million 9.38 -$191.99 million N/A N/A SentinelOne $204.80 million 32.47 -$271.10 million ($1.43) -16.67

Freshworks has higher revenue and earnings than SentinelOne.

Summary

SentinelOne beats Freshworks on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freshworks

(Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc., a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc. was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc. and changed its name to Freshworks Inc. in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About SentinelOne

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc. operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform. Its Singularity XDR Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats. The company was formerly known as Sentinel Labs, Inc. and changed its name to SentinelOne, Inc. in March 2021. SentinelOne, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.