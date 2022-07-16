FREE Coin Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (FREE)

FREE Coin (FREE) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Over the last week, FREE Coin has traded flat against the dollar. One FREE Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. FREE Coin has a total market cap of $13.68 million and $414,485.00 worth of FREE Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004737 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,131.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009013 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004730 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
FREE Coin Coin Profile
FREE is a coin. FREE Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,938,989,997,635 coins. FREE Coin’s official Twitter account is @THE_FREE_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FREE Coin is www.FREEcoin.technology.
FREE Coin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FREE Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FREE Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FREE Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for FREE Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FREE Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.