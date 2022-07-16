Frax Share (FXS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.66 Million

Frax Share (FXS) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Frax Share has a market capitalization of $84.89 million and approximately $9.66 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Frax Share has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Frax Share coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.24 or 0.00025279 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00051854 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00024201 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Frax Share Coin Profile

Frax Share was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome.

Frax Share Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Share should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

