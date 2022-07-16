Frax (FRAX) Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 15th. Frax has a total market capitalization of $1.36 billion and approximately $11.59 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Frax has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Frax coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004819 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004829 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00055304 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 44% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00024345 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,366,058,927 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

