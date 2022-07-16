ForTube (FOR) Market Capitalization Tops $13.81 Million

ForTube (FOR) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. During the last seven days, ForTube has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. One ForTube coin can now be purchased for $0.0216 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges. ForTube has a market capitalization of $13.81 million and $9.54 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004668 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,395.85 or 0.99965543 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00008898 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004674 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003448 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About ForTube

ForTube (CRYPTO:FOR) is a coin. It launched on November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home.

Buying and Selling ForTube

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ForTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ForTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

