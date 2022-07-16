Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decline of 69.8% from the June 15th total of 3,340,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 787,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Fortress Biotech Stock Down 0.9 %

FBIO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.87. The company had a trading volume of 175,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,934. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 32.56% and a negative net margin of 88.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortress Biotech

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FBIO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, May 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Fortress Biotech from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortress Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBIO. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 710,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 58,200 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. 30.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

