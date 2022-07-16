Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decline of 69.8% from the June 15th total of 3,340,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 787,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Fortress Biotech Stock Down 0.9 %
FBIO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.87. The company had a trading volume of 175,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,934. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.31.
Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 32.56% and a negative net margin of 88.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBIO. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 710,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 58,200 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. 30.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.
