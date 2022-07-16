Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Short Interest Update

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the June 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PDYPY traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.35. 18,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,820. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.10 and its 200 day moving average is $60.99. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $43.71 and a fifty-two week high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PDYPY. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £161 ($191.48) to £156 ($185.54) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £159.90 ($190.18) to £126 ($149.86) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £134.50 ($159.97) to £138.20 ($164.37) in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13,955.00.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

Featured Stories

