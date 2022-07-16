Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.58

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.58 and last traded at $20.61, with a volume of 1182 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Flushing Financial Stock Up 2.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $644.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.82.

Flushing Financial Dividend Announcement

Flushing Financial ( NASDAQ:FFIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $64.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Flushing Financial by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Flushing Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 310,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Flushing Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $500,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Flushing Financial by 370.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 49,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Flushing Financial by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares during the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.