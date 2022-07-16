Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Short Interest Down 45.0% in June

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 924,300 shares, a decrease of 45.0% from the June 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 340,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bancorp Inc ME grew its position in Fluent by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 143,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Fluent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fluent by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,854,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after buying an additional 910,739 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fluent during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fluent in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Fluent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNT traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.26. The company had a trading volume of 53,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,694. Fluent has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $89.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.09 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fluent will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

