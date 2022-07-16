Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Short Interest Down 70.3% in June

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 70.3% from the June 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 34,265 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 178.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 37,027 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

PFO stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,700. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average is $10.76.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

