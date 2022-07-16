First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Short Interest Update

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 174,700 shares, a growth of 284.0% from the June 15th total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 811,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

FIXD opened at $46.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.75 and a 200-day moving average of $49.15. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $45.21 and a 1-year high of $54.42.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

