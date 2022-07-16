First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Short Interest Update

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 174,700 shares, a growth of 284.0% from the June 15th total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 811,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance
FIXD opened at $46.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.75 and a 200-day moving average of $49.15. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $45.21 and a 1-year high of $54.42.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
