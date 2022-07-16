First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a decline of 63.2% from the June 15th total of 194,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 383,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $633,248,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 12,042.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,712,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,758 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,441,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,668,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,999,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTXN stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.53. The stock had a trading volume of 125,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,534. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.04. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $31.87.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.179 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%.

