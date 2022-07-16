First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued on Friday. They currently have a $250.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 60.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FRC. UBS Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $194.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.21.

First Republic Bank stock traded up $4.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.80. 1,484,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,573. The company has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $133.37 and a twelve month high of $222.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.26.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,004,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $811,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,488 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $330,444,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its position in First Republic Bank by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,265,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $904,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,275 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,830,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,485,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,804,000 after acquiring an additional 805,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

