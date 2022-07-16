First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

First Republic Bank Trading Up 3.2 %

FRC stock traded up $4.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,484,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,573. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $133.37 and a 12-month high of $222.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.26. The firm has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

FRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.21.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,485,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,804,000 after buying an additional 805,111 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,626,000 after buying an additional 711,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,153,959,000 after buying an additional 373,312 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 316.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 242,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,305,000 after buying an additional 184,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth $25,137,000. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

