First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.
First Republic Bank Trading Up 3.2 %
FRC stock traded up $4.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,484,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,573. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $133.37 and a 12-month high of $222.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.26. The firm has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
First Republic Bank Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.35%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,485,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,804,000 after buying an additional 805,111 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,626,000 after buying an additional 711,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,153,959,000 after buying an additional 373,312 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 316.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 242,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,305,000 after buying an additional 184,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth $25,137,000. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
First Republic Bank Company Profile
First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
