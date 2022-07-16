First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR) Short Interest Down 50.0% in June

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

First Farmers Financial Price Performance

Shares of FFMR remained flat at $60.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.83 and its 200-day moving average is $55.61. First Farmers Financial has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $60.00.

Get First Farmers Financial alerts:

First Farmers Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from First Farmers Financial’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%.

About First Farmers Financial

First Farmers Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Farmers Bank & Trust that provides banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, health savings accounts, youth accounts, business accounts, deposit and government accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as account management services; and mortgages and construction loans, first time home buyers loan, home equity loans, auto loans, collateral loans, and debit and credit cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Farmers Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Farmers Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.