First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Short Interest Update

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the June 15th total of 58,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 12.5% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 608,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 67,828 shares during the period. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 21.4% during the first quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.29% of the company’s stock.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Stock Performance

FCRD traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.42. 10,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.33 million, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.13. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $4.89.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:FCRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 13.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.67%.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

