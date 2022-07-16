First Bank & Trust Sells 39 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

First Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Humana were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 885.7% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.67.

Insider Activity

Humana Stock Performance

In other news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total transaction of $1,443,472.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total transaction of $1,443,472.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total value of $1,540,797.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,031.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HUM opened at $487.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $451.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $490.77.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.83 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $23.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.36%.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

