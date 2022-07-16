First Bank & Trust Sells 126 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

First Bank & Trust lowered its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Dover were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Dover by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $166.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.67.

Insider Activity at Dover

Dover Trading Up 2.2 %

In other news, SVP David J. Malinas acquired 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,623.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DOV opened at $120.53 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $116.66 and a 12 month high of $184.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

