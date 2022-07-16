First Bank & Trust Reduces Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

First Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,318 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,257 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,742 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $289.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.17.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 2.8 %

NSC stock opened at $227.89 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $217.00 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The company has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

