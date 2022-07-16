First Bank & Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,992 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,326,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454,097 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,904,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,293,622,000 after purchasing an additional 763,595 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,137,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,329,000 after purchasing an additional 585,018 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,837,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,712,000 after buying an additional 93,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $171.12 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.48 and a 52 week high of $177.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.04 and a 200 day moving average of $168.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

