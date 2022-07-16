First Bank & Trust Lowers Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,488 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,389 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 8,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 62,133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.16.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of LOW stock opened at $185.00 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

