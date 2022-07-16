First Bank & Trust Has $506,000 Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Avantor were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Avantor during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 297.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Avantor

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $612,985.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,157.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,232,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,010.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $612,985.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,157.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Stock Up 2.0 %

Avantor stock opened at $28.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.80. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.51 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.53.

Avantor Profile

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.